Argentina's Stunning Comeback: A Last-Minute Triumph Over Egypt in World Cup Thriller

Argentina mounted a sensational comeback to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. Goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and a stoppage-time winner by Enzo Fernandez secured the win. Egypt led first, but Argentina's relentless attack saw them through to the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:54 IST
Argentina's Stunning Comeback: A Last-Minute Triumph Over Egypt in World Cup Thriller
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrating with teammates. (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a gripping 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match, reigning champions Argentina orchestrated a stunning comeback to edge past Egypt with a 3-2 victory on July 7. Cristian Romero initiated Argentina's resurgence, while Lionel Messi's equalizer and Enzo Fernandez's decisive stoppage-time goal ensured their advancement to the quarter-finals.

Egypt initially took the lead when Yasser Ibrahim headed in a corner from Marwan Attia in the 15th minute. Argentina soon gained a chance to equalize with a penalty, but Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir thwarted Messi's attempt, maintaining Egypt's slim advantage. Shobeir's heroics continued as he repeatedly denied Argentina's attacking efforts, entering halftime with Egypt up 1-0.

Although Egypt saw an early second-half goal overturned by VAR, they extended their lead to 2-0 in the 67th minute after a swift counterattack culminated in a fine finish from Mostafa Ziko. Argentina's response was swift—Romero headed in Messi's free-kick in the 79th minute, and Messi himself equalized shortly after. In the dying moments, Enzo Fernandez scored a dramatic winner, sending Argentina into the next round.

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