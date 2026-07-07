Lok Sabha Speaker Advocates for Sanatan Culture as Pillar of India's Strength

Speaking at the 'Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav' in Jodhpur, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reiterated his belief that Sanatan culture forms India's backbone, attributing its values to guiding global peace and ethics despite changing times. The event, set against the backdrop of Shri Ardhanarishwar Temple, brought together devotees and cultural enthusiasts.

Birla elaborated on the profound role of the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav in showcasing India's commitment to spirituality and public service. He stressed that the consecration of Lord Ardhanarishwar transcends mere religious ceremony, acting as a beacon of moral values and societal unity. He emphasized temples as pivotal centers preserving India's rich cultural heritage and moral fabric.

Highlighting the significance of Lord Ardhanarishwar and his divine duality, Birla noted the balance of Shiva and Shakti symbolizes a holistic harmony. He related this to the message of Lord Ram, underlining ideals of duty and public welfare. These reflections, he argued, equip citizens to contribute to a robust, value-driven India through shared cultural initiatives.