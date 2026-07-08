FCC Flags Digitalsystem Technology as National Security Risk

The Federal Communications Commission Said Tuesday It Is Adding Californiabased Digitalsystem Technology To A List Of Companies Posing Risks To Us National Security

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has named Digitalsystem Technology, a California-based company, as a risk to U.S. national security. The decision stems from the firm's connections to Chinese telecommunications companies and its ownership by a Chinese national.

As part of this move, the FCC also revoked the Los Angeles-based IT solutions firm's permission to offer international telecommunications services. Officials expressed concerns that the company could be manipulated by Chinese threat actors.

This decision underscores ongoing tension between the U.S. and China regarding technology and security threats, highlighting the FCC's active role in safeguarding national interests against foreign influence.