Ed Sheeran Serenades England Squad in World Cup Spirit
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran entertained the England team at their World Cup base in Kansas City with a performance of 'Castle on the Hill' ahead of their victory over Mexico. A tradition that started during the Euros, Sheeran's visits continue to strengthen the team's camaraderie.
In an engaging break from rigorous training, the England World Cup squad welcomed a musical reprieve last week, courtesy of British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The renowned musician delighted the players and staff with a special performance at their Kansas City base.
Sheeran, who is known for smash hits like 'Castle on the Hill', treated the team amidst their preparation for the thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico. The visit has become somewhat of a tradition since England captain Harry Kane first invited the singer to the Euros in 2021. Sheeran, a dedicated football fan and minority owner of Ipswich Town, has been a regular morale booster for the team ever since.
With their dramatic victory at the Azteca Stadium securing a quarter-final slot, the England squad expressed their gratitude for the uplifting session. As they gear up for the quarter-final clash against Switzerland, Sheeran predicts an England-France final, believing his team to emerge victorious.