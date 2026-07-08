Ed Sheeran Serenades England Squad in World Cup Spirit

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran entertained the England team at their World Cup base in Kansas City with a performance of 'Castle on the Hill' ahead of their victory over Mexico. A tradition that started during the Euros, Sheeran's visits continue to strengthen the team's camaraderie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Swapped The Training Pitch For A Musical Interlude Last Week When British Singersongwriter Ed Sheeran Visited Their World Cup Base In Kansas City The England Team Posted Video On Their App On Tuesday Showing The Yearold Performing His Hit Castle On The Hill For Players And Staff During Some Down Time Ahead Of Their Thrilling Roundof Victory Over Mexico On Sunday Do You Know What | Updated: 08-07-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 00:48 IST
Ed Sheeran Serenades England Squad in World Cup Spirit
Ed Sheeran

In an engaging break from rigorous training, the England World Cup squad welcomed a musical reprieve last week, courtesy of British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The renowned musician delighted the players and staff with a special performance at their Kansas City base.

Sheeran, who is known for smash hits like 'Castle on the Hill', treated the team amidst their preparation for the thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico. The visit has become somewhat of a tradition since England captain Harry Kane first invited the singer to the Euros in 2021. Sheeran, a dedicated football fan and minority owner of Ipswich Town, has been a regular morale booster for the team ever since.

With their dramatic victory at the Azteca Stadium securing a quarter-final slot, the England squad expressed their gratitude for the uplifting session. As they gear up for the quarter-final clash against Switzerland, Sheeran predicts an England-France final, believing his team to emerge victorious.

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