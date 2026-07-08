Ukraine Condemns IOC's Decision to Lift Ban on Russian Athletes

Ukraines Foreign Ministry Denounced As Troubling On Tuesday The International Olympic Committees Decision To Lift The Russian Olympic Committees Suspension And Urged Both Countries And International Sports Bodies To Maintain Restrictions On Russian Participation And Use Of State Symbols The Iocs Decision To Cancel The Recommendations On Limiting Russian Athletes Participation Is A Troubling Signal For The Entire International Community

The International Olympic Committee's recent decision to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee has been met with criticism from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

In a strong statement, Ukrainian officials described the move as a 'troubling signal' for the global community, stressing the ongoing conflict with Russia as a core concern.

Ukraine called on international sports bodies and host nations to continue restricting Russian athletes and the display of Russian state symbols, given the unresolved war in Ukraine.