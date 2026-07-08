Ukraine Condemns IOC's Decision to Lift Ban on Russian Athletes
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticized the International Olympic Committee's decision to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee. The ministry urged international sports bodies and host countries to maintain restrictions on Russian participation and state symbols, citing ongoing conflicts involving Russia.
The International Olympic Committee's recent decision to lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee has been met with criticism from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.
In a strong statement, Ukrainian officials described the move as a 'troubling signal' for the global community, stressing the ongoing conflict with Russia as a core concern.
Ukraine called on international sports bodies and host nations to continue restricting Russian athletes and the display of Russian state symbols, given the unresolved war in Ukraine.
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