Mumbai Braces for Torrential Rainfall as Rail Services Disrupted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts on Wednesday, accompanied by strong winds. This has already led to waterlogging that disrupted rail traffic on the Western Railway network.

The IMD has specified that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are expected to experience heavy rainfall, with Palghar witnessing extremely heavy downpours in isolated areas. The weather forecast also indicates wind speeds of 60-70 kmph likely over the Konkan region.

The intense rainfall poses significant risks, including localised flooding in low-lying areas, potential flash floods, and disruption of transportation services including road, rail, air, and ferry. The IMD has advised residents to avoid waterlogged areas and travel cautiously during thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, rail services have been severely impacted, with key routes such as the Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division facing cancellations due to waterlogging at the Navsari-Maroli section. Major trains, including the Bhuj-Dadar and Ahmedabad-Bandra routes, are among those affected.

Train No. 16311, the Sri Ganganagar-Thiruvananthapuram North Express, has been rerouted, and passengers are urged to stay updated on travel plans via the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or Rail Madad.

In response to the adverse weather, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office has advised farmers to delay agricultural activities until adequate moisture levels are restored. The state has seen below-average rainfall in many regions, prompting caution in planning farming operations.

A statement from the CMO highlighted below-average rain in areas like Khandesh, Central Maharashtra, and Western Vidarbha, urging thoughtful planning considering weather predictions.