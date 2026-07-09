Rahul Gandhi to Champion Student Issues in Dehradun Visit

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, is slated to visit Dehradun on July 17 to engage with young people as part of the ongoing 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign. This initiative follows a similar program in Kota, Rajasthan, aiming to spotlight issues facing Indian students.

An official from the All India Congress Committee informed ANI that preparations for Gandhi's visit to Dehradun's Parade Ground are in full swing. Gandhi had last visited Uttarakhand on June 4, but inclement weather forced him to cancel a public rally and interaction with ex-servicemen.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', or 'Echo of Students', campaign seeks to address the myriad challenges in India's education system, including exam irregularities. Launched in Rajasthan, Gandhi's campaign urges significant reforms, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing the government's lack of vision.

In a previous rally in Kota, Gandhi emphasized the importance of dialogue to address systemic educational issues and support the mental health of students. The Indian National Congress aims for sweeping changes in the educational landscape through this campaign.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold conventions in Allahabad, Patna, and Delhi as part of his nationwide outreach effort.