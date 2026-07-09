Rahul Gandhi to Champion Student Issues in Dehradun Visit

Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Dehradun to engage with youth under the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, addressing student concerns and advocating for educational reforms. This initiative, which began in Kota, Rajasthan, calls for systemic changes in the education system and demands the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:51 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Champion Student Issues in Dehradun Visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, is slated to visit Dehradun on July 17 to engage with young people as part of the ongoing 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign. This initiative follows a similar program in Kota, Rajasthan, aiming to spotlight issues facing Indian students.

An official from the All India Congress Committee informed ANI that preparations for Gandhi's visit to Dehradun's Parade Ground are in full swing. Gandhi had last visited Uttarakhand on June 4, but inclement weather forced him to cancel a public rally and interaction with ex-servicemen.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', or 'Echo of Students', campaign seeks to address the myriad challenges in India's education system, including exam irregularities. Launched in Rajasthan, Gandhi's campaign urges significant reforms, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing the government's lack of vision.

In a previous rally in Kota, Gandhi emphasized the importance of dialogue to address systemic educational issues and support the mental health of students. The Indian National Congress aims for sweeping changes in the educational landscape through this campaign.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to hold conventions in Allahabad, Patna, and Delhi as part of his nationwide outreach effort.

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