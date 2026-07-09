TTD Cancels VIP Darshans Amid Major Festivals

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have announced the suspension of VIP Break Darshans at the Srivari Temple on selected dates between July and September 2026 due to major festivals. This decision supports seamless traditional rituals and manages increased devotee numbers, with no VIP recommendation letters accepted except for Protocol Dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:52 IST
TTD Cancels VIP Darshans Amid Major Festivals
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (File Photo/X@TTDevasthanams). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) declared on Thursday that VIP Break Darshans at the Srivari Temple will be suspended on several specific dates between July and September 2026. This decision comes in anticipation of a series of significant festivals and religious events.

According to a statement from the Chief Public Relations Officer of TTD, the cancellation aims to ensure the smooth conduct of traditional rituals and manage the increased influx of common devotees during these auspicious periods. In July, the darshans will be suspended on four occasions due to different religious events. August will also see cancellations aligned with specific religious rituals.

In September, the cancellations will extend to include significant dates, notably during the Srivari Brahmotsavams from September 15 to 23. Temple officials have stated that VIP recommendation letters will not be accepted the day before these exclusions, except for Protocol Dignitaries. Pilgrims are urged to consider these dates while planning their visits to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage experience.

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