Rescue Efforts Intensify Amidst Pune Waste Plant Collapse

The search continues at the waste-to-energy plant in Moshi, Pune, as rescuers brave a precarious landscape. The site remains unstable following a landslide-induced collapse of its administrative building.

Commandant SB Singh from the NDRF highlighted the dangers, saying manual debris clearance is necessary to avoid further collapse. Rescuers focus on the canteen, from which nine have been saved, though others remain trapped.

Efforts are complicated by high methane levels and low oxygen. Advanced tools and canine units have been deployed, as rain exacerbates the situation. Despite challenges, officials remain hopeful and committed.