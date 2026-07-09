Rescue Efforts Intensify Amidst Pune Waste Plant Collapse

The rescue operation at Moshi's waste-to-energy plant continues amid a precarious setting after a landslide caused a building collapse. Structural instability and hazardous conditions hinder efforts, yet nine people have been rescued. Rainfall and methane levels add complexity, while the NDRF remains committed to the ongoing search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:53 IST
Rescue Efforts Intensify Amidst Pune Waste Plant Collapse
NDRF rescues another person in Pune after building collapse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The search continues at the waste-to-energy plant in Moshi, Pune, as rescuers brave a precarious landscape. The site remains unstable following a landslide-induced collapse of its administrative building.

Commandant SB Singh from the NDRF highlighted the dangers, saying manual debris clearance is necessary to avoid further collapse. Rescuers focus on the canteen, from which nine have been saved, though others remain trapped.

Efforts are complicated by high methane levels and low oxygen. Advanced tools and canine units have been deployed, as rain exacerbates the situation. Despite challenges, officials remain hopeful and committed.

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