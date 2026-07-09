Tragic Route: Deadly Collision and Overturned Bus in Karnataka

In a tragic incident, six people from Dharwad were pronounced dead, and three others sustained injuries after the Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) they were traveling in collided with a truck near Arabail Ghat, Yallapur taluk, early Thursday. Police confirmed the victims had embarked on a journey to Dharmasthala and nearby locations.

The deceased have been identified by authorities as Sanjay Angadi, 33, Basavaraj, 48, Abhishek Eshwar, 28, Akshay, 26, another Abhishek, 26, and Manjunath Chulaki, 32, all hailing from Dharwad. Those injured are currently receiving medical care at a local hospital, with updates on the situation awaited.

In another incident reported Saturday, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus overturned near the VTU Campus in Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapur, injuring eight people. The bus, carrying 26 passengers, was en route from Doddaballapur to Chikkaballapur. Authorities suggest the accident resulted from the driver losing control while avoiding an oncoming tipper lorry. Emergency responders swiftly aided in rescue efforts as victims were rushed to Sathya Sai Hospital. The condition of three passengers remains critical. Preliminary investigations indicate possible negligence by drivers from both vehicles involved. The Nandi Giridhama Police have registered a case and are probing further into the circumstances surrounding the mishap.