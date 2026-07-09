Mumbai Doctors Stage Silent Black Ribbon Protest Against Assaults

Resident doctors at Mumbai's Topiwala National Medical College held a peaceful black ribbon protest in solidarity with assaulted healthcare workers at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital. The protest, supported by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, demanded safer work environments and legal action against the perpetrators following a violent incident involving a Shiv Sena corporator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:56 IST
Mumbai Doctors Stage Silent Black Ribbon Protest Against Assaults
Nair MARD doctors hold black ribbon protest against attack on healthcare worker (Photo/ Nair MARD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of solidarity, resident doctors at Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai staged a silent protest on Thursday. The protest, marked by black ribbons, was held in support of doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers assaulted at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) announced that doctors from all specialties wore black ribbons during their shifts. Notably, the protest did not disrupt hospital functions, with all services, including outpatient, emergency, and surgical operations, continuing without interruption, underscoring their dedication to patient care amid advocacy for safer work conditions.

The symbolic protest followed an incident where Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre allegedly assaulted medical staff at KDMC Hospital. Mhatre has since been arrested under multiple charges related to the attack, highlighting ongoing tensions and the urgent call from the medical community for reinforced security and a no-tolerance policy against violence in healthcare settings.

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