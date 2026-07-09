Fiery Collision: Petrol Truck Crash Ignites Massive Blaze Near Bengaluru

A catastrophic incident unfolded on Bengaluru Rural district's outskirts when a petrol tanker collided with a roadside tree, resulting in a ferocious fire that also consumed a nearby milk truck. This alarming event occurred near the 11th Mile, under the Doddabelavangala Police Station's jurisdiction, creating a dramatic scene of destruction.

According to authorities, the petrol truck's driver lost control, slamming into a tree and provoking an instantaneous blaze. The fire quickly spread to an adjacent milk truck that was reversing, with both vehicles rapidly succumbing to the lethal flames. Miraculously, both drivers managed to evacuate their vehicles in time, escaping any physical harm.

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived, executing operations to control and extinguish the fire. Meanwhile, a separate and tragic accident took place near Arabail Ghat in Dharwad, where an MUV's collision with a truck resulted in six fatalities and three injuries. The police have initiated investigations into both incidents.