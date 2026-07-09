Court Sets Dates for MCOCA Case Against Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan

The Rouse Avenue court scheduled a hearing for July 27 in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case involving former MLA Naresh Balyan and others. The case is linked to an organized crime syndicate allegedly operated by absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, who faces charges in absentia.

Naresh Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024, and charge-sheeted under MCOCA. Special Judge Vishal Gogne listed the hearing for charge framing from July 27 to August 7. The court denied interim bail to Vikas Gehlot. Meanwhile, Delhi Police submitted a compliance report declaring Kapil Sangwan a proclaimed offender, accepted by the court.

On June 9, a second Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued against Kapil Sangwan. The police requested this measure, necessary for his trial in absentia. The court's issuance of NBWs adheres to BNSS requirements for conducting trials against absconding defendants. Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh confirmed Sangwan remains untraceable.