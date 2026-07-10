Road blockade, arson in Patna after lineman's death; family alleges he was beaten to death

A road blockade and arson were reported at Beur Mor in Patna following the death of a contract lineman, with his family alleging that he was beaten to death by a mob after a child was accidentally hit by his vehicle. Following the incident on Thursday, police personnel were deployed at the spot to control the situation and restore traffic movement in the area.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the contract lineman was attacked by a mob after a two-year-old child was allegedly run over by his vehicle while it was being reversed. Speaking to ANI, Anurag, the brother of the deceased lineman, said, "...I don't know what happened when the car was being reversed. A two-year-old child who was playing was run over by the vehicle. If the child got run over, what was the need to kill him?"

"He was killed inside the room after being locked in. After killing him, they are claiming that he committed suicide. What is this? Are they trying to fool us? He was killed deliberately by officers and people living in quarters there," he alleged. Police officials are monitoring the situation and taking steps to restore normalcy in the area.

(ANI)