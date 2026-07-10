Early heart screening key to preventing sudden Cardiac deaths, says health expert

By Shalini Bhardwaj Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, Dr Devi Shetty, has urged Indians to begin heart health screening at a young age, saying every individual should undergo a blood test at the age of 17 to detect high cholesterol and reduce the risk of future cardiovascular disease.

Referring to guidelines issued by the Cardiology Society of India, Dr Shetty told ANI that cholesterol screening at 17 can help identify those at risk early, allowing them to manage the condition through lifestyle and dietary changes. He further recommended that all men between the ages of 35 and 40 undergo routine heart screening, including a CT scan of the heart. He stressed that people with a family history of heart disease should not wait until their late 30s for screening. "Anyone with a family history of heart disease must go for a check-up at the age of 30," he said, adding that people with diabetes should undergo cardiac evaluation even earlier. He also emphasised the importance of regularly monitoring key health indicators such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels and other cardiac parameters.

Highlighting the growing popularity of adventure and endurance sports among young people, Dr Shetty said cardiac screening is essential even for teenagers participating in extreme sports. He said a basic heart check-up, including simple tests that can be completed within an hour, should be done annually. According to him, if a cardiac CT scan is normal, it may not need to be repeated for seven to ten years. Addressing concerns over sudden cardiac deaths during exercise, Dr Shetty said such incidents are uncommon but often occur because underlying heart disease remains undiagnosed. He noted that many people wrongly assume they are healthy simply because they feel fit.

"You can have a serious heart problem and still not know it," he said, adding that several cases of people collapsing while running on treadmills, participating in marathons or carrying out routine physical activities could potentially have been prevented through timely screening. He said basic investigations such as a blood test, an ECG and a cardiac CT scan can detect blockages before they become life-threatening, allowing patients to begin treatment early. Dr Shetty added that one of the biggest challenges in India is that many people avoid visiting doctors until they develop symptoms, missing the opportunity to prevent serious heart disease. (ANI)