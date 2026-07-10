UP Minister Sanjay Nishad slams Akhilesh Yadav's remark, alleges attempt to politicise Ram Temple issue

Speaking to ANI, he said Ayodhya has become a major destination for devotees and tourists after the construction and inauguration of the Ram Mandir, adding that the opposition should have attended the consecration ceremony instead of raising political issues now.

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 10:22 IST
UP Minister Sanjay Nishad slams Akhilesh Yadav's remark, alleges attempt to politicise Ram Temple issue
Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad on Friday criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on the Ram Mandir donation row, alleging that the opposition was attempting to politicise the issue and asserting that the temple has emerged as a major centre of faith and tourism. Speaking to ANI, he said Ayodhya has become a major destination for devotees and tourists after the construction and inauguration of the Ram Mandir, adding that the opposition should have attended the consecration ceremony instead of raising political issues now. Nishad alleged that Akhilesh Yadav's remarks were politically motivated.

"Ayodhya is a centre of faith and tourism. People used to go to Goa, but today they come to Ayodhya... The Ram Mandir was built and inaugurated; they (the opposition) should have attended. Now they are going there to play politics. What are their intentions?... We feel this is a political speech." Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over irregularities in donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, calling it a "Mahapaap (great sin)" in Sanatan Dharma and demanding a complete restructuring of the Temple Trust.

Yadav met spiritual leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati during his programme in Lucknow. "In Ayodhya, they have twisted the dignity of Lord Shri Ram for their own selfish interests. They have committed 'Mahapaap'. In our Sanatan Dharma, there is no sin greater than stealing from religious offerings. Every village and household is discussing how they handled the donations and offerings. Our Hindu religion and Sanatani people are very emotional; they have been deeply hurt by this.

"The SP chief was dismissive of the government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter, describing it as a "whitewash" and questioning its credibility. Yadav alleged that the controversy involved the printing of "fake donation coupons" by a senior BJP leader. "There was a case regarding a big BJP leader printing fake donation coupons/receipts. I won't take names, but the layers are peeling off now," he added. (ANI)

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