Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth reviews security, operational preparedness during maiden Northern Command visit

Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth visited the Northern Command from July 7 to 9 to review the security situation, operational preparedness and combat readiness of formations deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland during his maiden visit to the Command after assuming office. During the three-day visit, General Seth visited Headquarters Chinar Corps, formations across the Kashmir Valley, Headquarters White Knight Corps and forward areas in the Jammu region, where he assessed operational readiness and reviewed ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, an official statement from the Indian Army read.

At Srinagar, the Army Chief was briefed on the Northern Command's operational perspective and the operational preparedness of Chinar Corps. He also called on the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and interacted with various stakeholders to discuss issues related to security, stability and coordination in the Union Territory, the statement added. At Headquarters Chinar Corps, General Seth reviewed operational deployments, counter-terrorist operations, inter-agency coordination, evolving security dynamics and security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra. He also assessed initiatives aimed at technology absorption, capability enhancement and integrated combat readiness across the full spectrum of operations.

The Army Chief later visited formations in Kupwara, Uri and Manasbal, where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation, the counter-terrorist grid, surveillance architecture, field innovations and operational preparedness. During his interactions with troops, he appreciated their professionalism, dedication and steadfast commitment to maintaining peace and stability under challenging conditions. As part of the visit, General Seth also witnessed an innovation display showcasing indigenous technologies. He commended the emphasis on technology absorption, innovation and capability enhancement, and stressed the need to adopt emerging technologies to improve operational effectiveness.

The Army Chief subsequently visited Headquarters White Knight Corps and forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch, Rajouri and Sunderbani. He reviewed the prevailing security dynamics along the LoC, the counter-terrorist grid, infrastructure development and the integrated combat readiness of formations deployed in the region, the statement added. General Seth also assessed the efforts of Army formations towards empowering communities in India's first villages through people-centric initiatives. He appreciated the contribution of the units and formations towards nation-building, community engagement and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Commending all ranks of the Indian Army and personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, the Army Chief praised their operational excellence, professionalism and unwavering commitment. He exhorted them to remain operationally ready, agile and to continue striving for excellence, guided by the ethos of "Nation First" and the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047." (ANI)