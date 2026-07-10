Ketan Agarwal murder: Victim's father writes to President Murmu, seeks fast-track probe and speedy justice

In the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging a fast-tracked investigation and speedy justice, stating that the family has been shattered by Ketan's killing and the death of his own father just 20 days later, which he attributed to the shock and grief of losing his grandson. In an email addressed to the secretary to the President, Vishal Agarwal appealed for the case to be heard in a fast-track court, saying his family was not seeking any special treatment but only timely justice.

"I am writing this email with a heart full of pain and hope. I am not writing as a businessman or someone with influence. I am just a father seeking justice for my son," he wrote. Recalling the impact of the incident on his family, Vishal Agarwal said his father could not bear the grief following Ketan's death.

"Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father. He loved his grandson more than anything. He could not bear the shock and grief of Ketan's death. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered," the email stated. Seeking expeditious legal proceedings, he urged that the accused be awarded the strictest punishment under the law.

"We are not asking for any special treatment. We only want this case to be heard in a fast-track court so that justice is delivered at the earliest. Delay in justice only increases the pain of families like ours," he wrote. Appealing to the President to intervene, Vishal Agarwal requested that the matter be personally looked into to ensure that justice is not delayed.

"Please don't let my son's case become just another file. Behind this case is a family that has lost everything," the email said. Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 by his fiancee, Siya and her friend and suspected lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, and the investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)