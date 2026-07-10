MP: Gwalior court issues permanent arrest warrant against BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's son in 2023 SC/ST act case

A special SC/ST Court in Gwalior has declared Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA from Pichhore in Shivpuri district Pritam Lodhi, an absconder and issued a permanent arrest warrant against him in connection with a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case was registered at Purani Chhawani police station in Gwalior in 2023, and arrest warrants were repeatedly issued against the accused since then, but he allegedly remained absent from court proceedings.

Following his continued non-appearance despite repeated warrants, the Special SC/ST Court on Thursday issued a permanent arrest warrant against Dinesh Lodhi. Government advocate at the Gwalior District and Sessions Court, Dharmendra Sharma, said, "A case against Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pritam Lodhi, is pending before the SC/ST Court. Arrest warrants had been issued against him continuously since 2023. After examining the case file, the court has now issued a permanent arrest warrant. Further proceedings will resume once the police arrest him and produce him before the court."

"The case pertains to 2023 and was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts and songs), and 506 B (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act. The case relates to allegations of assault and criminal intimidation. Earlier also, the court had issued arrest warrants from time to time. Since those warrants were not executed, the court has now issued a permanent warrant," Government advocate Sharma further said. (ANI)