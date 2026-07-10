MP: Gwalior court issues permanent arrest warrant against BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's son in 2023 SC/ST act case

The case was registered at Purani Chhawani police station in Gwalior in 2023 and arrest warrants were repeatedly issued against the accused since then, but he allegedly remained absent from court proceedings.

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 16:30 IST
MP: Gwalior court issues permanent arrest warrant against BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's son in 2023 SC/ST act case
Government advocate Dharmendra Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special SC/ST Court in Gwalior has declared Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA from Pichhore in Shivpuri district Pritam Lodhi, an absconder and issued a permanent arrest warrant against him in connection with a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case was registered at Purani Chhawani police station in Gwalior in 2023, and arrest warrants were repeatedly issued against the accused since then, but he allegedly remained absent from court proceedings.

Following his continued non-appearance despite repeated warrants, the Special SC/ST Court on Thursday issued a permanent arrest warrant against Dinesh Lodhi. Government advocate at the Gwalior District and Sessions Court, Dharmendra Sharma, said, "A case against Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pritam Lodhi, is pending before the SC/ST Court. Arrest warrants had been issued against him continuously since 2023. After examining the case file, the court has now issued a permanent arrest warrant. Further proceedings will resume once the police arrest him and produce him before the court."

"The case pertains to 2023 and was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts and songs), and 506 B (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act. The case relates to allegations of assault and criminal intimidation. Earlier also, the court had issued arrest warrants from time to time. Since those warrants were not executed, the court has now issued a permanent warrant," Government advocate Sharma further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
2
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global
3
Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Global
4
Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026