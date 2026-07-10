Trapped by Typhoon: Zoos and Wildlife at Risk in China

Extreme flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak in Guangxi, China, has led to dire consequences for zoos, where lions, bears, and wolves were locked in their cages to prevent them from escaping. The decision, meant to safeguard humans, ended in tragedy with animal rights group PETA condemning the action as ‘unconscionable.’

In Guigang, a city severely affected by the floods, three lions drowned, and over 100 animals, including zebras, raccoons, and peacocks, went missing. The zoo took to social media for help, while at least one zebra was reported dead. Survivors, like bears and wolves, were in poor condition.

PETA's Asia President, Jason Baker, highlighted the need for robust evacuation plans to protect captive wildlife during natural disasters, warning of the balance between animal welfare and public safety. Meanwhile, Typhoon Bavi threatens more damage as it approaches southeastern China.