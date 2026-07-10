Global Health Updates: Major Approvals, Challenges, and Innovations

A comprehensive overview of recent significant developments in global health, including the US FDA approving Sanofi's wearable cancer drug, Novo Nordisk's new insulin launch in India, and outbreaks of bird flu and African swine fever. Other updates cover regulatory actions and health innovations in various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Us Fda Approves Sanofis Wearable Injector Form Of Blood Cancer Drug The Us Food And Drug Administration Said On Friday It Has Approved A Wearable Form Of Sanofis Blood Cancer Drug | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:28 IST
Global Health Updates: Major Approvals, Challenges, and Innovations
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In a noteworthy development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a wearable version of Sanofi's blood cancer drug Sarclisa, providing multiple myeloma patients a less burdensome treatment alternative. This innovation signifies a shift in cancer care by enabling subcutaneous drug delivery.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk has introduced a revolutionary once-weekly insulin injection, Awiqli, in India. This new product aims to challenge the dominance of daily-dose insulins by significantly reducing yearly injection counts, potentially improving patient adherence and lifestyle.

Amidst these advancements, health challenges persist. The Philippines faces a bird flu outbreak threatening poultry, while Serbia is dealing with an African swine fever outbreak. Regulatory actions in South Africa and India emphasize the ongoing complexities in pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution.

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