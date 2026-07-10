US News Briefs: Housing Market Woes and Breakthroughs in Healthcare
The US domestic news covers a spectrum of topics from record high house prices deterring homebuyers, to the FDA's approval of Sanofi's wearable cancer drug, and implications of the US Commerce Department's decision to end a probe into imported aircraft without new tariffs. Additionally, the Trump administration's moves in both election boards and immigration enforcement highlight ongoing political pressures.
June saw a dip in US existing home sales, driven by skyrocketing house prices and high mortgage rates, revealing an affordability challenge for many aspiring homeowners. Economists anticipate a modest role for the housing market in economic growth this quarter.
The FDA greenlit a new delivery method for a Sanofi blood cancer drug. Patients suffering from multiple myeloma can now benefit from a wearable injector, bypassing traditional intravenous infusions, making treatment less onerous.
In aviation, the US Commerce Department concluded its investigation into imported aircraft and parts, identifying national security concerns but deciding against new tariffs. The decision comes amid significant lobbying by US aviation interests and stands as a testament to complex trade negotiations under the Trump administration.