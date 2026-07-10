US News Briefs: Housing Market Woes and Breakthroughs in Healthcare

Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Us Existing Home Sales Fall As House Prices Hit Record High Us Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Fell In June As Tight Inventory Boosted House Prices To A Record High And The Middle East Conflict Kept Mortgage Rates Elevated

June saw a dip in US existing home sales, driven by skyrocketing house prices and high mortgage rates, revealing an affordability challenge for many aspiring homeowners. Economists anticipate a modest role for the housing market in economic growth this quarter.

The FDA greenlit a new delivery method for a Sanofi blood cancer drug. Patients suffering from multiple myeloma can now benefit from a wearable injector, bypassing traditional intravenous infusions, making treatment less onerous.

In aviation, the US Commerce Department concluded its investigation into imported aircraft and parts, identifying national security concerns but deciding against new tariffs. The decision comes amid significant lobbying by US aviation interests and stands as a testament to complex trade negotiations under the Trump administration.