Madhya Pradesh Moves to Enhance Guest Faculty Welfare

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the formation of a committee to address guest faculty demands, pledging welfare measures based on the panel's recommendations. At a state conference, he highlighted education advancements and assured faculty of government support, including improved leave options and reserved recruitment benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh Moves to Enhance Guest Faculty Welfare
MP CM Mohan Yadav addressing program (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Friday the creation of a high-level committee to assess and address the demands of guest faculty members. This initiative aims to ensure their welfare through actionable recommendations. Addressing the State-Level Guest Faculty Conference in Bhopal, Yadav emphasized the critical role of guest faculty in shaping students' futures.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts by the state to bolster the education sector, noting that Madhya Pradesh's higher education gross enrollment ratio now exceeds the national average. Additionally, substantial progress has been made with new universities and initiatives to reduce dropout rates to zero.

Yadav outlined benefits already extended to guest faculty, such as increased leave options, local job placement flexibility, and recruitment reservations. He also called for active participation in the state's anti-drug campaign, aiming for a drug-free Madhya Pradesh by 2029, aligned with national goals.

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