Tripura's Double Drive: Agriculture and Healthcare Get a Boost

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a paddy procurement drive and a new hospital, highlighting the state's dual focus on agriculture and healthcare. The initiatives aim to provide fair returns to farmers and enhance healthcare infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to economic empowerment and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:56 IST
Tripura's Double Drive: Agriculture and Healthcare Get a Boost
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a significant paddy procurement initiative for the Rabi Marketing Season under the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26. The event took place at the Kakraban Agriculture Sub-Division in the Gomati district, as part of the Tripura Government's efforts to support farmers.

The procurement program, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensures farmers receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,369 per quintal, aiming to enhance their economic stability and socio-economic well-being. In his address, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring farmers receive fair compensation, boosting agricultural growth and prosperity.

In addition to the agricultural initiative, Chief Minister Saha inaugurated the TIME Hospital at Kuripukur, near Agartala. He stressed the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors in providing quality healthcare. These initiatives underscore Tripura's focus on enhancing both agricultural productivity and healthcare infrastructure to benefit its residents.

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