Tripura Commences Rabi Paddy Procurement to Empower Farmers

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Rabi paddy procurement drive, aiming to support farmers with fair prices. The initiative, aligned with PM Modi's guidance, highlights the state's commitment to agricultural and rural prosperity, and enhances healthcare infrastructure, as reflected in CM Saha's recent inaugurations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 21:08 IST
Tripura Commences Rabi Paddy Procurement to Empower Farmers
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster the agricultural sector, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Rabi Marketing Season's paddy procurement drive in Gomati district. The initiative, falling under Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26, is conducted under the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring farmers receive the Minimum Support Price of Rs 2,369 per quintal. This effort signifies a substantial step towards providing better prices to farmers and enhancing their economic stability.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Saha reaffirmed the state government's dedication to guaranteeing fair compensation for farmers' produce while fostering agricultural development and rural prosperity. He highlighted that the procurement program is part of an ongoing commitment to improving the livelihoods of Tripura's farming community through various farmer-friendly schemes and initiatives.

The event also marked the launch of the Rabi paddy procurement process, reinforcing the Tripura Government's pledge to agricultural advancements and economic empowerment. CM Saha's opening of the TIME Hospital near Agartala further demonstrates the state's commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of public and private sector contributions to medical service quality.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026