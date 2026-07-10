Tripura Commences Rabi Paddy Procurement to Empower Farmers

In a significant move to bolster the agricultural sector, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Rabi Marketing Season's paddy procurement drive in Gomati district. The initiative, falling under Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26, is conducted under the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring farmers receive the Minimum Support Price of Rs 2,369 per quintal. This effort signifies a substantial step towards providing better prices to farmers and enhancing their economic stability.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Saha reaffirmed the state government's dedication to guaranteeing fair compensation for farmers' produce while fostering agricultural development and rural prosperity. He highlighted that the procurement program is part of an ongoing commitment to improving the livelihoods of Tripura's farming community through various farmer-friendly schemes and initiatives.

The event also marked the launch of the Rabi paddy procurement process, reinforcing the Tripura Government's pledge to agricultural advancements and economic empowerment. CM Saha's opening of the TIME Hospital near Agartala further demonstrates the state's commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of public and private sector contributions to medical service quality.