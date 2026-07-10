Arunachal Pradesh Battles Flood Aftermath: Hope for Government Aid Rises

In Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, residents of Ledum village face the aftermath of severe floods caused by overflowing rivers. As the village struggles with devastation, local MLA Ninong Ering assures government compensation and rehabilitation plans while residents await immediate relief for extensive losses in agriculture and fisheries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 21:10 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Battles Flood Aftermath: Hope for Government Aid Rises
MLA Ninong Ering speaking on devastating flash floods in Arunachal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Ledum village continues to grapple with the devastating aftermath of severe floods that struck nearly two weeks ago, triggered by the overflowing of the Sileng and Kileng rivers. The June 28 floods submerged homes, destroyed valuable agricultural lands, and caused significant damage to the fisheries sector, leaving many desperate for assistance.

Local MLA Ninong Ering visited the flood-ravaged region, meeting with affected families and promising government compensation. He assured residents of rehabilitation efforts, supported by a high-level team from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture, and National Highways, marking an unprecedented response from the Central Government in Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite these assurances, residents like one local woman, who lost 12 fish ponds and agricultural assets, plead for urgent government relief. She describes the overwhelming losses, with fish stocks worth lakhs destroyed, and calls for immediate measures to protect what's left. Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial central team, led by MHA Joint Secretary Nishtha Tiwari, assessed the damage, with relief efforts hampered by persistent rain and inaccessible areas.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026