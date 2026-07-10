Arunachal Pradesh Battles Flood Aftermath: Hope for Government Aid Rises

In the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Ledum village continues to grapple with the devastating aftermath of severe floods that struck nearly two weeks ago, triggered by the overflowing of the Sileng and Kileng rivers. The June 28 floods submerged homes, destroyed valuable agricultural lands, and caused significant damage to the fisheries sector, leaving many desperate for assistance.

Local MLA Ninong Ering visited the flood-ravaged region, meeting with affected families and promising government compensation. He assured residents of rehabilitation efforts, supported by a high-level team from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture, and National Highways, marking an unprecedented response from the Central Government in Arunachal Pradesh.

Despite these assurances, residents like one local woman, who lost 12 fish ponds and agricultural assets, plead for urgent government relief. She describes the overwhelming losses, with fish stocks worth lakhs destroyed, and calls for immediate measures to protect what's left. Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial central team, led by MHA Joint Secretary Nishtha Tiwari, assessed the damage, with relief efforts hampered by persistent rain and inaccessible areas.