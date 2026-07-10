BRS Demands Extended Time to Tackle Telangana's Duplicate Voter Crisis

The BRS has intensified its demand for an extension to the Special Intensive Revision exercise timeline after finding approximately 20 lakh duplicate voter registrations in Telangana. BRS leader Soma Bharath Kumar argued for an additional month, believing the current schedule is insufficient for accurate house-to-house voter enumeration.

In a recent meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, BRS leaders emphasized the gravity of the situation, pushing for a 'one citizen, one vote' initiative across India. Bharath Kumar described the current 16-day completed duration as insufficient and stressed the importance of precise voter lists.

Further addressing the media, BRS representative Vaddiraju Ravichandra echoed the urgent need for additional time, noting that completing 90% of the task within the remaining period is unlikely. Meanwhile, B Vinod Kumar highlighted the issue of voters enrolled in multiple constituencies, calling for prompt action to ensure electoral integrity.