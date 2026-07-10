Telangana's Blueprint: Congress Gears Up for 2029 Victory, Exposes Political Tensions

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, confident in the Congress's impending success, projects a commanding win in the 2029 Assembly elections. Addressing the 'Rythu Aashirwad Sabha,' he takes a stand against BRS opposition, while emphasizing welfare initiatives and announcing new educational infrastructure developments in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:03 IST
Telangana's Blueprint: Congress Gears Up for 2029 Victory, Exposes Political Tensions
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at an event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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At the 'Rythu Aashirwad Sabha' in Khammam district, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confidently declared that the Congress is set for a sweep in the 2029 Assembly elections, targeting a victory in 117 of 182 Assembly seats and 20 of 26 Lok Sabha seats.

Reddy criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for circulating misleading surveys, insinuating a distorted narrative about Congress's electoral promise. He discredited these claims, emphasizing that official election policies remain unresolved.

He invoked Mahabharata's imagery to metaphorically illustrate a political showdown with the Kalvakuntla family. Highlighting continued farmer policies and social welfare projects, he outlined Congress's commitment to economic support and development.

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