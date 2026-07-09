JP Nadda Reviews AIIMS Bibinagar Progress and Expansion Plans

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed the progress of AIIMS Bibinagar in Hyderabad, highlighting the rapid expansion of India's healthcare infrastructure and medical education under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Established in 2019 as an Institute of National Importance under Phase VII of PMSSY, AIIMS Bibinagar began construction in June 2022 with an investment of ₹1,110.55 crore. During the review, the Minister was briefed on the institute's infrastructure development, academic programmes, patient services, research activities and the challenges being addressed as the project moves towards completion.

Nadda said India's healthcare system has undergone significant expansion over the past decade. He noted that while the country had only one AIIMS until the end of the 20th century, the network has now grown to 23 institutions, with 18 already operational and the remaining under various stages of development. He also highlighted the growth in medical education, stating that the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 in 2014 to 820 today, alongside the establishment of 1.85 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs serving communities across the country.

Institute expands medical education and healthcare services

AIIMS Bibinagar currently has 132 faculty members and 133 senior residents while offering undergraduate, postgraduate and super-speciality medical education. Two batches of MBBS students have already graduated, and the institute now offers postgraduate programmes in 24 MD disciplines and five DM and MCh specialities. Nursing education has also expanded with B.Sc. and M.Sc. Nursing programmes, while allied health courses are being conducted for a growing student community of 902 learners.

The institute is providing outpatient services across all major specialities and treats around 1,800 patients every day. It currently has 250 inpatient beds, and emergency services have recently become operational. Patients also have access to advanced diagnostic facilities, including CT scans, MRI and DEXA services, while teleconsultation through the e-Sanjeevani platform reaches all 33 districts of Telangana. Nearly 90 per cent of patients are registered under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and healthcare services are also available through the PMJAY-Aarogyasri scheme.

Research has emerged as another major strength of the institute, which has secured grants worth ₹64 crore across 129 research projects and published more than 1,150 scientific papers. AIIMS Bibinagar is also collaborating with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture the carbon-impregnated leg prosthesis known as ADIDOC.

Construction nears completion as future expansion continues

The Minister praised the institute's outreach efforts, which include the adoption of six villages and the organisation of 547 mobile medical camps. Through its Rural Health Training Centre and Urban Health Training Centre, AIIMS Bibinagar has already provided healthcare services to more than 66,000 people. The institute has also launched a community radio station covering a 10-kilometre radius and has broadcast dozens of educational programmes to improve public health awareness.

Officials informed the Minister that nearly 87.4 per cent of the construction work has been completed, with major hospital blocks, academic buildings, hostels and the AYUSH facility already finished. The radiotherapy and operation theatre complex is expected to be completed soon, while work continues upgrading older buildings.

During the review, Nadda emphasised the importance of strengthening human resources by recruiting more senior residents, filling faculty positions through regular selection committee meetings and exploring exchange programmes with other AIIMS institutions as well as visiting faculty arrangements. He also inspected inpatient wards, the upcoming cardiology Cath Lab, advanced tumour ablation and biopsy systems in the radiology department, the AYUSH Block and ongoing construction works across the campus as AIIMS Bibinagar continues its journey towards becoming a leading centre for medical education, research and patient care.