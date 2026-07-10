Balod's Water Conservation Drive Turns Rain Into Lasting Resource

Balod district in Chhattisgarh is emerging as a national example of how community participation can strengthen water security, with thousands of rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge projects transforming villages during the ongoing monsoon.

The district's achievements come in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call during the 135th edition of Mann Ki Baat to keep the momentum of the #CatchTheRain campaign alive. Through the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) 2.0 initiative, Gram Panchayats, local communities and district officials have worked together to build an extensive network of water conservation structures across the district.

Thousands of structures improve water storage

Between June 2025 and May 2026, Balod created 2,84,917 water conservation and groundwater recharge structures, significantly increasing its ability to capture and store rainwater. Across the district, several projects are already showing visible results. Recharge pits installed near borewells in Gram Panchayat Mundera are helping replenish groundwater, while similar structures in Kongni are capturing rainwater runoff and improving aquifer recharge.

Check dams built in Odarsakari and Khuteri Gram Panchayats are storing substantial volumes of monsoon water, providing additional irrigation support and improving groundwater availability. Defunct borewells in Mundera have also been converted into recharge shafts, giving unused infrastructure a new purpose in water conservation. Contour trenches in Bhangagaon (R) are helping reduce soil erosion, retain moisture and support plantation activities, while community-built check dams across the district are creating reliable water reserves that benefit both farming and nearby villages.

Tawera Nala restored through community effort

Balod's standout project is the rejuvenation of Tawera Nala in Bhathagaon (R), located in Gundardehi block. Working under the #CatchTheRain campaign and Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari, local communities helped restore the 14.3-kilometre watercourse by constructing more than 6,250 water conservation structures, including check dams, trenches, magic pits, soak pits, injection wells, rainwater harvesting systems and greywater treatment facilities.

Officials estimate these interventions will help conserve an additional 6.5 crore litres of rainwater while raising groundwater levels by approximately 5 to 10 feet. The project is also expected to improve irrigation, strengthen agricultural productivity and restore the surrounding ecosystem through sustained community involvement.

District continues to lead national water conservation

Balod has built a strong reputation for water conservation over the past few years. During the first phase of Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari, the district created more than 1.06 lakh water conservation structures, earning third place nationally and first place in the Eastern Zone under the #CatchTheRain campaign. The achievement was recognised by the President of India.

The latest success under JSJB 2.0 highlights how local participation can produce lasting environmental benefits. By bringing together village communities, local governments and district authorities, Balod is strengthening climate resilience while improving water availability for agriculture and daily life. As the monsoon continues across the country, the district's experience demonstrates how collective action can turn water conservation into a people's movement, supporting the national vision of saving every drop of rain for future generations.