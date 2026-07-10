Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Highlights Strategic Challenges in the Indian Ocean

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of commissioning INS Mahendragiri, emphasized the growing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean. During his interaction with naval officers at Visakhapatnam, Singh underscored India's role in the region and the need for technological advancement to counter evolving threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:00 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Highlights Strategic Challenges in the Indian Ocean
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the Visakhapatnam Naval Base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the increasing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean. Interacting with naval officers and sailors, Singh highlighted the growing presence of extra-regional powers and the implications for India's maritime security.

During his visit, Singh reaffirmed the Indian Ocean's critical importance to India's trade and energy supply routes. He emphasized India's role as the primary guarantor of peace and stability in the region, urging naval personnel to safeguard the nation's maritime interests diligently.

Singh assured comprehensive government support amidst evolving defence challenges, stressing the need for the adoption of new technologies by the navy. He praised India's strides towards self-reliance in defence, citing the impending commissioning of INS Mahendragiri as a milestone achievement.

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