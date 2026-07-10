Indian Navy to Commission Stealth Frigate INS Mahendragiri

The Indian Navy will commission Mahendragiri (F38), the sixth stealth frigate built under Project 17A, into its Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam on 11 July 2026. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the commissioning ceremony, marking another milestone in India's efforts to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing and modernise its naval fleet.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, Mahendragiri represents the latest generation of India's frontline stealth frigates. The warship has been developed with advanced stealth technology, reduced radar signature, improved survivability and a high level of automation, enabling it to operate effectively across the full spectrum of naval warfare. The induction of the vessel is expected to further enhance the operational capability of the Eastern Fleet as India continues to expand its maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

Built with over 75% indigenous content

Mahendragiri has been built with more than 75% indigenous content, reflecting the growing strength of India's domestic defence industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The project involved the participation of numerous Indian companies, including a large number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), contributing to technological development, industrial growth and employment generation.

The frigate is equipped with an advanced range of indigenous weapons, sensors and electronic warfare systems capable of carrying out anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations. Alongside combat missions, the ship can undertake maritime security patrols, search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, as well as long-duration deployments in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Its advanced capabilities are designed to improve the Navy's readiness while supporting India's expanding maritime responsibilities across the Indo-Pacific region.

New warship carries forward a legacy of strength

The warship is named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, symbolising strength, resilience and unwavering resolve. It is the first Indian Naval vessel to carry the name and is expected to continue the Navy's tradition of operational excellence and national service.

Officials said Mahendragiri is fully mission-ready and prepared to join frontline operations immediately after commissioning. Its addition to the fleet strengthens India's position as one of the world's leading indigenous warship-building nations while supporting the country's role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region. Guided by its motto, "Mighty–Majestic–Matchless," Mahendragiri is expected to play an important role in protecting India's maritime interests and contributing to regional peace, stability and security for years to come.