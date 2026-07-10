Rajnath Singh Urges Indian Navy to Embrace Emerging Tech Amid Shifting Security Challenges

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday emphasized the need for Indian Navy personnel to adapt to the rapidly changing nature of warfare, urging them to master emerging technologies to tackle evolving security challenges. Speaking at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam, Singh declared, "The times ahead are not easy. The challenges in the defence sector will grow and become more complex."

He noted the shifting dynamics of warfare, highlighting that conflicts might occur without formal declarations and that future adversaries may differ from the past. With a nod of confidence towards the armed forces, Singh lauded their adaptability over the years and emphasized the importance of understanding and mastering new technologies. He vowed government support for equipping the forces with advanced weapons, technology, and resources. Singh accentuated the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region, stating preparedness and training would reduce wartime sacrifices and losses.

Singh explained that over 90% of India's trade, including energy supplies, traverses the Indian Ocean, underscoring its criticality to the nation's economic future. He expressed concern over the increasingly complex region due to the activities of extra-regional powers, leading to new strategic rivalries. Singh affirmed India's role as the primary guarantor of peace and stability, urging the Navy to turn challenges into opportunities. His visit included a reception by local officials and plans to dedicate INS Mahendragiri to the nation on Saturday.