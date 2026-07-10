Rajnath Singh Urges Indian Navy to Embrace Emerging Tech Amid Shifting Security Challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls on Indian Navy personnel to adapt to new technologies as the nature of warfare evolves. Addressing naval staff in Visakhapatnam, he highlights complex future threats and stresses the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region for India's security and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:59 IST
Rajnath Singh Urges Indian Navy to Embrace Emerging Tech Amid Shifting Security Challenges
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday emphasized the need for Indian Navy personnel to adapt to the rapidly changing nature of warfare, urging them to master emerging technologies to tackle evolving security challenges. Speaking at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam, Singh declared, "The times ahead are not easy. The challenges in the defence sector will grow and become more complex."

He noted the shifting dynamics of warfare, highlighting that conflicts might occur without formal declarations and that future adversaries may differ from the past. With a nod of confidence towards the armed forces, Singh lauded their adaptability over the years and emphasized the importance of understanding and mastering new technologies. He vowed government support for equipping the forces with advanced weapons, technology, and resources. Singh accentuated the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region, stating preparedness and training would reduce wartime sacrifices and losses.

Singh explained that over 90% of India's trade, including energy supplies, traverses the Indian Ocean, underscoring its criticality to the nation's economic future. He expressed concern over the increasingly complex region due to the activities of extra-regional powers, leading to new strategic rivalries. Singh affirmed India's role as the primary guarantor of peace and stability, urging the Navy to turn challenges into opportunities. His visit included a reception by local officials and plans to dedicate INS Mahendragiri to the nation on Saturday.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026