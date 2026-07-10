Trump's Protest Amidst Bipartisan Bill Advancements

President Donald Trump has announced his refusal to sign a bipartisan housing affordability bill, calling it "a big yawn." Despite his lack of signature, the measure may become law. Trump's protest aims to pressure the Senate into passing the SAVE America Act, focused on voter registration requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Friday He Would Not Sign A Bipartisan Housing Affordability Bill That He Had Called A Big Yawn | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:12 IST
Trump's Protest Amidst Bipartisan Bill Advancements

President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he will not sign the bipartisan housing affordability bill, describing it as "a big yawn." However, the measure can still become law without his endorsement.

Posting on social media, Trump revealed he is withholding his signature as a protest against the Senate's inability to pass the SAVE America Act. The housing bill marks a rare bipartisan agreement within the highly polarized Congress.

This bill proposes waiving or expediting environmental reviews for home construction and limiting Wall Street investors' ownership of single-family homes. Trump canceled a June 24 signing ceremony, using it as leverage to push for the SAVE America Act. This act mandates proof of citizenship for voter registration and a national voter database, amid Trump's unfounded election fraud claims.

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