Akhil Gogoi Criticizes Assam's Budget for Its Debt-Driven Agenda

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi has launched a sharp critique of the Assam government's recently unveiled budget, labeling it a "summary statement" that exacerbates the state's debt rather than spurring genuine development. In his comments to ANI, Gogoi claimed that the state’s liabilities now exceed the total budget allocation, indicating a disturbing fiscal scenario.

"The previous budget has been scaled up, and today's budget statement shows a total liability loan of Rs 1,96,000 crore," stated Gogoi. He lamented the budget’s neglect of crucial issues such as natural disaster management and rural employment generation, noting that not a single rupee was designated for managing flood and erosion-prone zones in the state.

On the contrary, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah presented the budget in the Legislative Assembly, highlighting the state’s progress from instability to growth. He advocated for an inclusive and knowledge-driven Assam, projecting advancement from traditional agriculture to innovative industrial opportunities across the region.