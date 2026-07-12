Pune Building Collapse: Ninth Body Retrieved, Rescue Continues Amidst Debris

The tragic building collapse in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune district, reached new heights on Sunday as the death toll climbed to nine. The latest victim, Vaman Kasbe, was retrieved from the debris of the administrative Waste-to-Energy project building during the ongoing fifth day of search operations.

Officials confirmed that the recovery took place at around 1:00 AM, after which Kasbe was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The catastrophic incident unfolded on July 8, around 1:30 PM, when an overwhelming pile of garbage collapsed onto the building at the Moshi landfill site.

The search and rescue operation has been a collaborative effort involving the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the PMRDA Fire Department, and local police. Of the initial 23 trapped individuals, 14 have been rescued, although two were later declared dead at the hospital.

Rescue authorities on the scene faced notable challenges due to the precarious condition of the heavily damaged building. Efforts to clear the surrounding debris involved 12 excavators, dumpers, and JCB machines. By Friday, two advanced demolition excavators were introduced, allowing the NDRF's technical team to safely dismantle unstable sections and move forward with rescue operations.

During an intensified search on Saturday, recoveries included the bodies of Akshay Sawant, Sunil Korke, Sunny Mane, Mahesh Kumbhar, Nagesh Gaikwad, Ranjit Patil, and Rahul Gaikwad. All victims were transported to YCM Hospital, where they were pronounced dead by Dr Laxman Gofane. The search continues, with authorities unyielding despite the hazardous conditions.