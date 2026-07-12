Panic at Navbuddha Boarding School: Food Poisoning Outbreak Under Control

Following an outbreak of food poisoning at Navbuddha Bastigrah boarding school, several students were hospitalized in Shahda. Despite initial panic, officials confirm all affected students are now stable. Prompt medical intervention ensured safety, with ongoing monitoring by healthcare professionals to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 09:04 IST
Panic at Navbuddha Boarding School: Food Poisoning Outbreak Under Control
Students of Social Welfare Department hostel undergo treatment at private hospital after falling ill in Shahada, Nandurbar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A sudden outbreak of food poisoning at Navbuddha Bastigrah, a boarding school in Shahda, resulted in several students being rushed to a private hospital. Officials have confirmed that the situation has now stabilized, addressing the initial panic that swept through the student community.

According to MLA Rajesh Padvi, four students initially showed critical symptoms and were promptly admitted to the hospital for treatment. Medical assessments were extended to all 50-60 students for precautionary measures. 'We have the situation under control,' Padvi reassured, highlighting the swift response from health and government officials.

Taluka Medical Officer Rajendra Valvi reported symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain among the students. Immediate medical care was provided, and the health condition of the students has improved significantly. Health services remain on high alert to manage any potential emergencies overnight.

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