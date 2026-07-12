Maharashtra Hostel Meal Incident Leaves 40 Students Ill: Investigation Underway

In Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, a troubling incident occurred at a Social Welfare Department hostel where 40 students fell ill after consuming a meal. Of these, 25 required hospital treatment, according to District Magistrate Mithali Sethi, who confirmed that all affected children are currently stable.

During a hospital visit in Shahada, Sethi revealed that the conditions affecting the children appear to be a blend of food poisoning and gastritis. The majority of hospitalized students are at the Rural Hospital in Shahada, with five requiring intensive care due to oxygen and blood pressure issues. Sethi assured that updates on the students' conditions are being received regularly.

Sethi indicated that as most students have stabilized, they might be discharged after a 24-hour observation period. Accommodation and meals for parents have been arranged. The district administration collected food and vomit samples to determine the outbreak's cause, vowing to establish accountability post-investigation.