Pahari Literature Shines at Rajouri's Grand Literary Fest

A literary meet at HEM College, Rajouri, organized by JKAACL and Dabistan-e-Himala, celebrated Pahari culture with the launch of Mohammad Iqbal Shawl's novel 'Muhajer'. The event, attended by notables from the Pir Panjal region, featured poetry sessions and discussions on preserving the Pahari language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 09:20 IST
Pahari Literature Shines at Rajouri's Grand Literary Fest
Launch of "Muhajer", a Pahari language novel authored by Mohammad Iqbal Shawl during a literary meet in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A significant one-day literary event unfolded at HEM College Campus, Thandi Kassi, Rajouri, supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and the literary group Dabistan-e-Himala. The highlight was the unveiling of 'Muhajer', a novel by acclaimed Pahari author Mohammad Iqbal Shawl.

The gathering attracted writers, poets, intellectuals, and literary lovers from the Pir Panjal region. Chief Guest MLA Rajouri and Dr Mirza Farooq Anwaar, former Chief Editor of the Pahari Section at JKAACL, presided over the event, which began with a welcoming speech and the book's formal release. A detailed paper discussed 'Muhajer’s' themes and its contribution to Pahari literature.

The event also included short story and poetry readings by renowned talents, which were warmly received. Speakers highlighted the importance of such gatherings in promoting and preserving the Pahari language and culture, vital for inspiring new generations of writers.

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