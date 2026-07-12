CM Yogi to launch Maha Vriksharopan 2026 initiative to plant 35 crore trees in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday planted a tree under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and is set to launch the 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026' campaign in Gorakhpur district, which aims to plant 35 crore trees across the state. The Chief Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting in Gorakhpur later in the day, where he will officially launch the large-scale plantation drive aimed at promoting environmental conservation and increasing green cover in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the environmental campaign from Gorakhpur. As part of the launch event, the Chief Minister will establish the 'Holy Triveni Plantation and Development Garden' in Gorakhpur. Further, in a boost to sustainable agriculture and green incentives, CM Adityanath will distribute certificates to local farmers under the Carbon Credit Scheme. In addition, the Chief Minister will distribute certificates to local farmers under the Carbon Credit Scheme, encouraging sustainable agricultural practices and providing incentives linked to environmental conservation.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak appealed to people across the state to participate in the plantation drive by planting at least one tree and contributing towards making Uttar Pradesh greener. "Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Uttar Pradesh, we have a target of planting more than 35 crore trees across the state. The entire government, BJP workers and the general public are participating enthusiastically in this drive. I appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh to plant at least one tree and help make the state greener, and contribute to environmental conservation," he said.

According to the CMO, the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign aims to give new impetus to environmental protection. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to encourage public participation in environmental protection and create awareness about the importance of increasing tree cover.

The initiative combines the emotional connection associated with mothers with a collective call for environmental responsibility, encouraging citizens to plant trees as a contribution towards a sustainable future. (ANI)