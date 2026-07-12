Uttar Pradesh Initiates Massive Tree-Planting Drive to Honor Mothers and Earth

In a bid to enhance environmental consciousness and honor the nurturing role of mothers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of the ambitious 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026'. This initiative aims to plant 35 crore saplings across the state under the evocative banner 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in the Name of Mother), as a tribute to Mother Earth.

The Chief Minister flagged off the campaign with a ceremonial tree planting, marking the start of this grand environmental endeavor set to bolster the state's green cover. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak echoed the sentiment by participating in the tree-planting campaign at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, stressing its significance as a notable milestone achieved over the past nine years.

The campaign underscores Uttar Pradesh's leading position in increasing national forest cover, pushing for widespread community involvement. Pathak emphasized the campaign's dual purpose: environmental preservation and a heartfelt tribute to motherhood, urging citizens to plant trees in their mothers' names and help forge a sustainable future.