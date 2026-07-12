Uttar Pradesh Achieves Top Spot in India's Forest Growth Mission

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak lauded the state's leading position in forest cover expansion, achieved under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. The ongoing 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign highlights the dual goal of honoring motherhood and promoting environmental conservation by planting trees across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 12:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Achieves Top Spot in India's Forest Growth Mission
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak plants sapling at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday highlighted the state's number one status in expanding forest coverage, attributing this achievement to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership over the past nine years. Pathak planted a tree under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative ahead of the Maha Vriksharopan 2026 campaign.

At the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Pathak reiterated the state's top position in forest expansion. 'A massive drive is underway to plant over 35 crore trees in a single day, reflecting our commitment to enhancing green cover,' he asserted. The campaign, which started in 2017, has significantly increased forest areas across Uttar Pradesh.

The Deputy CM also mentioned recent saplings planted at various locations, including the Barabanki District Hospital. Encouraging citizens, Pathak described the initiative as both an environmental effort and a tribute to mothers, urging people to plant a tree in their mother's honor as a symbol of care and nurturing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the Maha Vriksharopan 2026 in Gorakhpur, aiming to plant 35 crore trees statewide. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks public participation in environmental protection, intertwining the emotive appeal of motherhood with sustainable practices.

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