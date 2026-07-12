Kashmir Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Residents Urge for Immediate Relief

A devastating cloudburst in Chittergul, Anantnag, led to severe flash floods, damaging agricultural lands and homes. Residents are pleading for swift government compensation and relief as local infrastructure suffers. Emergency teams have been deployed to assess and mitigate further damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 11:44 IST
Kashmir Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Residents Urge for Immediate Relief
J-K: Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Anantnag's Chittergul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic cloudburst hit Chittergul in Anantnag district, South Kashmir, triggering flash floods that wreaked havoc on agricultural lands and residential areas. The district administration has dispatched emergency teams to the scene to evaluate the devastation and initiate urgent relief measures.

Local inhabitants reported widespread destruction, with floodwaters inundating homes, ruining paddy fields, and severely impacting apple orchards. They are pressing the government for an immediate assessment and compensation for the extensive damages suffered. Resident Manzoor Ahmad Khan underscored the cloudburst's detrimental impact on farmers' livelihoods.

As the floodwaters surged, families were compelled to evacuate under emergency conditions. Roads were destroyed, disrupting movement in the area. Residents are calling on authorities to conduct a genuine evaluation and provide necessary aid to restore the affected regions and communities.

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