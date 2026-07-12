BRO Restores Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Route After Landslide

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored road connectivity on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route in Uttarakhand after a landslide obstructed the path on July 10. The restoration was accomplished by BRO's 'Project Hirak' team, who worked diligently to remove the debris and guarantee safe passage for both pilgrims and essential traffic.

In a statement, the BRO emphasized their rapid response in addressing the landslide, ensuring that the revered yatra route was reopened in minimal time. The landslide temporarily interrupted the pilgrims' progress in the high-altitude region, but the BRO's swift actions allowed the road to be accessible again quickly.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage of significant religious and cultural importance, is pursued by numerous pilgrims annually. The BRO reiterated its commitment to maintaining infrastructure in border regions, claiming dedication to 'connecting borders, serving communities, and enabling journeys of faith, even amid challenges.'

Open to eligible Indian citizens with valid passports, the yatra offers a profound spiritual journey. Earlier, on July 5, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the year's first batch of pilgrims from Tanakpur, Champawat. The government has ensured all necessary arrangements for the pilgrims' comfort and safety during their journey.

Chief Minister Dhami, during the flag-off, expressed pride in the yatra's passage through Uttarakhand and highlighted its role in enhancing spiritual tourism. He noted that the pilgrimage introduces visitors to local products and culture, turning them into cultural ambassadors upon completion of their journey.