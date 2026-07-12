Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Governance Initiative Empowers Citizens

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a proactive approach in addressing public grievances while emphasizing the importance of efficient governance during a multi-purpose camp in Sahaspur. The event, part of the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' initiative, saw local resident Babli Gupta appeal for a sewing machine to support her livelihood aspirations. Responding promptly, the Chief Minister instructed officials to provide Gupta with the necessary equipment, underscoring the government's commitment to swift problem resolution.

Under the guidance of Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, the administration delivered a sewing machine to Gupta on the same day, enabling her to embark on self-employment through jute bag manufacturing. Expressing gratitude, Gupta hailed the administration's rapid response as a catalyst for her entrepreneurial journey.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami reiterated the state's objective to bring governance closer to the populace, ensuring citizens access government services directly at their doorstep. Highlighting the success of the initiative, Dhami revealed that over 700 camps have benefitted five lakh people statewide in 65 days. Notably, 46 camps in Dehradun alone engaged 60,000 participants, with numerous citizens receiving on-the-spot benefits. The campaign, marking the state's dedication to 'Service, Good Governance, and Dedication,' continues to evolve, with substantial grievances addressed and citizen participation growing steadily.