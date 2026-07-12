Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj': A Call for Educational Reform in India

B K Hariprasad criticized the Indian government for education irregularities at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' launch. The campaign, initiated by Rahul Gandhi, aims to protest against Education Ministry failures, addressing concerns like paper leaks affecting millions. Rahul Gandhi plans further engagement in Dehradun, as part of the ongoing nationwide effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 13:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj': A Call for Educational Reform in India
Congress leader B K Hariprasad (Photo /ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a sharp critique of the Indian government's handling of education, Congress leader B K Hariprasad assailed the Centre's alleged inefficiencies. The launching of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' nationwide campaign by Rahul Gandhi in Kota, Rajasthan, is a major protest against what is termed the "disastrous performance" of the Education Ministry.

Hariprasad pointed fingers at repeated question paper leaks, claiming they have impacted millions. Despite the issue being brought to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention, no action has been taken against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he accused.

Rahul Gandhi is set to continue the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign with a visit to Dehradun on July 17 for youth engagement. The campaign aims to spotlight concerns about exam irregularities and the overall state of India's education system, as preparations for the Dehradun event are underway.

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