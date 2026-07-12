Aftermath of Typhoon Bavi's Fury on China's East Coast
Typhoon Bavi wreaked havoc on China's east coast, leading to emergency efforts to clear debris and evacuate nearly 2 million people. Despite weakening to a tropical storm, Bavi brought heavy rain and triggered a landslide, affecting regions like Zhejiang and Taiwan with significant damage and flight disruptions.
In the wake of Typhoon Bavi, emergency crews on China's east coast worked tirelessly with excavators and chainsaws to clear streets of debris, largely consisting of fallen trees.
This tempest, the most powerful to hit the nation this year, unleashed a landslide and flooding even after weakening to a tropical storm, threatening prolonged rainfall across eastern and northern regions.
Prior to Bavi's arrival, nearly 2 million residents, primarily from the Zhejiang province, were evacuated, as the storm made its initial landfall in Yuhuan before striking again in Yueqing, causing significant infrastructure challenges and travel disruptions.
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