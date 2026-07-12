Ahmedabad Sets Guinness World Record with Massive Tree Plantation Drive

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has achieved a significant milestone by creating a Guinness World Record in a massive effort to green the city. More than 25,000 volunteers came together to plant 3.61 lakh trees in a single hour at Bhadaj, as part of the Hariyali Lok Sabha initiative spearheaded by Union Minister Amit Shah.

The event was a testament to public participation and the collaborative spirit of various governmental and non-governmental entities, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, other key political figures, and officials playing crucial roles in this historic task. The plantation was executed using the environment-friendly Miyawaki method across an area of approximately 91,006 square metres, with indigenous tree species being planted to enhance biodiversity and urban sustainability.

This achievement not only underscores AMC's commitment to environmental stewardship but also serves as an inspiration for future ecological endeavors. Officials emphasize that the campaign marks an enduring pledge to provide a cleaner and greener environment for future generations, making Ahmedabad a paragon of sustainable urban development.