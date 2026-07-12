Green Revolution: Ahmedabad's Ambitious Mission 5 Million Trees

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Mission 5 Million Trees' initiative on Sunday, marking a significant environmental push aimed at planting 50 lakh trees across Ahmedabad. The event, held at the Science City area in Ahmedabad, also featured various developmental works and a foundation stone laying ceremony for projects under AMC's tree plantation mandate.

This campaign forms a part of Ahmedabad's drive to enhance its green spaces and promote sustainability through a meticulous plantation agenda. Shah later flagged off AMTS buses as part of the day's proceedings. On the heels of World Environment Day, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has set its sights on extensive tree planting efforts throughout the city this year.

The initiative will see trees planted along key roads, dividers, public spaces, and open areas. To boost community involvement, efforts such as 'Green Volunteer' and 'Memorial Park' are being pushed through the AMC Seva Mobile Application. Additionally, a dedicated campaign aims to convert residential areas into 'Green Societies'. Residents eager to engage in plantation activities can register through the AMC Seva App, enabling free assistance from municipal teams for home and society-based tree planting, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s office.