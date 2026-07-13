CBI Unveils MCD Officials' Lapses in UPSC Aspirants' Tragic Deaths

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has released a supplementary final report regarding the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants at Old Rajinder Nagar's Rau's IAS Study Circle basement. This report highlights negligence and dereliction of duty by two officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), although they are not being chargesheeted due to a lack of sanction for prosecution.

The investigation was spurred by a protest petition from a victim's father, urging examination of MCD's role in enabling illegal activities. The CBI found misuse of the basement for educational purposes without proper conversion, fire clearance, or charges, keeping its official use inaccurately documented as household storage.

Key findings implicate Assistant Engineer Rajeev Kumar Jain and Executive Engineer Kumar Mahendra in failing to scrutinize documents or recognize violations. Despite these findings, lack of prosecution sanction prevents their chargesheeting. Meanwhile, senior officers Ajay Nagpal and Kumar Abhishek were cleared of negligence charges, as they acted on incomplete reports from subordinates.